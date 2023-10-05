SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Local farms are facing some obstacles with above-average temperatures so far this fall.

With temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal, many people have been spending a lot more time at the beaches instead, enjoying the extra time late in the season by the coast.

But that’s taken some attention away from fall festivities, and with more rain expected this weekend, getting people out to enjoy the fall fun that farms have to offer has been an issue for many local businesses.

“No one wants to come visit the farm when it’s raining out,” said Jonathan Confreda, General Manager of Retail at Confreda Greenhouses and Farms. “But if it’s 90 degrees out as well no one wants to come out to the farm either.”

“This is really the peak of the harvest right now,” he added. “We need people to come out and visit the farms and buy the stuff. People make the trip on weekends, but it seems like every single weekend we’ve had rain.”

Confreda also said that because of all the lost days so far this season, they’re planning on extending their Scary Acres Haunted Attraction into the first weekend of November for a “Black Out Night.”

