Even in early spring, you can still get a sunburn

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Spring hasn’t yet been here a week and we’re already seeing signs of its arrival.

With pollen in the air, people are starting to feel the effects of allergy season, and if you spend enough time outside, you also have to worry about sunburn.

Even though it’s still mid- to late March, the sun is getting stronger each day as we head toward summer. The strength of the sun now is about the same as it would be in mid- to late September.

After being cooped up inside due to the pandemic and winter months, many people are itching to get outdoors. If a long period of time under the sun is in your future, it’s important to dig out the sunscreen and put on a thin layer, just in case.

While there is a correlation between the warmest time of day – typically 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – and the time when people are most prone to burning, sunburns have nothing to do with the temperature outside or the wind direction. It’s all about the sun’s rays reaching the Earth’s surface.

The afternoon hours are when those rays are at their strongest. When the sun rises in the morning, the sun’s rays are just starting to reach the surface, and it takes a while for the strongest rays to reach us.

Even if it’s cloudy and the sun is hidden, there’s still a risk of sunburn, so it’s best to take the proper precautions and protect your skin.

Learn More: Sun Safety »

