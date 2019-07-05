Weather Now: Tropical Downpours Late Saturday

The holiday weekend has been great so far, but humidity levels will be high today and that will lead to some tropical downpours.

Expect morning clouds and fog to give way to partial sunshine. It’ll be warm and very humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, but feeling like mid 90s with the humidity.

Today will start out dry with areas of fog.

Partial sunshine is possibly inland by midday, but coastal communities may get stuck with low clouds and fog for much of the day.

Temperatures inland will be in the mid 80s, but around 80 near the coast.

Florida-like air will be brought into New England Friday night and Saturday. Dew points in the 60s are what we consider humid. Dew points in the 70s is just down-right yucky. We’re expecting to see dew points in the mid 70s Saturday afternoon!

With a cold front approaching, forcing the warm, humid air to rise, tropical downpours are expected after 4PM. Some downpours could lead to street and poor drainage flooding. We’ll watch for the possibility of flash flooding in some urban areas.

Once the front passes around midnight Saturday night, drier air will begin to arrive and the humidity levels will be dropping. A beautiful, comfortable Sunday is expected.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo