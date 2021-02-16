Drivers urged to look out for possible street flooding due to heavy rain, melting snow

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Drivers are hoping to avoid any serious street flooding during the morning commute like Southern New England experienced last fall.

According to 12 News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello, Tuesday’s forecast includes rain that will become heavy at times, along with thunderstorms in the morning, with localized street flooding that will taper off by the early afternoon.

Based on the forecast, it looks like Southern New England may experience the same type of flooding that occurred on Nov. 30 into Dec. 1, 2020.

The stormy conditions last fall made for slow and difficult travel, with localized street flooding, reduced visibility, and downed tree limbs and other debris. Vehicles were seen turning around on I-195 to avoid the floodwaters, and Route 6 in East Providence looked like a lake.

At that time, it was leaves blocking the drains, this time, snow melting could clog storm drains along with frozen roads and soil preventing the rain from being absorbed.

12 News is out monitoring the conditions on the roads and will continue to provide updates all morning until 6 a.m. on WPRI 12, and until 9 a.m. on FOX Providence.

