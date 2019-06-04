Clear, Pleasant This Evening

Turning Warmer, More Humid Mid-Week.
From Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Tony R Petrarca, here is the latest Detailed 7 Day Forecast:
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, dry… 70s early this evening, cooling to 60° by dawn.
TUESDAY: Sunny, warm and dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s, with low humidity.
WEDNESDAY: Very warm and more humid with sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Low 80s at the coast
THURSDAY: Partly sunny….dry during the day, showers possible at night. Highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Showers possible early, otherwise partly sunny skies….highs 80-85.
SATURDAY: Sunny, very warm … Highs 85-90.
SUNDAY: Warm and muggy. Highs 85-90.
