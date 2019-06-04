Clear, Pleasant This Evening

Turning Warmer, More Humid Mid-Week.

From Eyewitness News Chief Meteorologist Tony R Petrarca, here is the latest Detailed 7 Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, dry… 70s early this evening, cooling to 60° by dawn.

WEATHER NOW // The very latest weather video update & details »

Hour-by-Hour Forecast: Interactive 7-Day & Hourly Tracker 7 Day Forecast

PATH TO PREPAREDNESS: Watch our hurricane preparedness special to get you ready for hurricane season

TUESDAY: Sunny, warm and dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s, with low humidity.

WEDNESDAY: Very warm and more humid with sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Low 80s at the coast

THURSDAY: Partly sunny….dry during the day, showers possible at night. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Showers possible early, otherwise partly sunny skies….highs 80-85.

SATURDAY: Sunny, very warm … Highs 85-90.

SUNDAY: Warm and muggy. Highs 85-90.

Pinpoint Weather 12: Live Radar

Pinpoint Weather 12: Forecast At-a-Glance 1

Pinpoint Weather 12: Forecast At-a-Glance 2

Pinpoint Weather 12: Weekend Outlook

ReportIt! See weather, snap it and ReportIt! Please include your location, name, time & date.

Connect & Share: Tweet @wpri12 or post to WPRI 12 on Facebook

Download the Pinpoint Weather App & Eyewitness News App — News & Pinpoint Weather Coverage You Can Count On »