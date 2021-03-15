DEM urges public to avoid open-air burning due to elevated fire risk

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is warning people not to conduct any outdoor burning due to an elevated fire risk.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for all of Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts through 9 p.m. Monday.

Strong winds out of the northwest accompanied by dry conditions are adding fuel to the fire potential.

In a news release sent out on Monday, the DEM highlighted that any brush fire that forms will quickly spread, making containment difficult.

For residents to be able to do any open-air burning, a permit must be obtained from the local fire department.

The DEM also advises contacting the fire department before lighting any fires to ensure it’s safe to do so.

While Red Flag Warnings aren’t issued often in Southern New England, they’re not totally uncommon either.

March and April are actually the windiest months of the year, which can be attributed in part to the temperature gradient.

During this time of year, the battle between winter and spring is all too prominent. For example, just last Thursday, T.F. Green Airport recorded a high temperature of 72 degrees.

The high temperature just four days later? 32 degrees. The warmest temperature of the day just made it to the freezing mark.

Wind forms from the differences in temperature as well as pressure. So as the temperature gradient becomes larger due to the fluctuations in day-to-day temperatures, the wind also becomes stronger and more persistent on a day-to-day basis.

