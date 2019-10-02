Damaging winds hit parts of Portsmouth

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Dark clouds rolled through Portsmouth Wednesday afternoon and caused scattered damage.

Some eyewitnesses reported seeing rotating clouds or a funnel. Wind damage was reported in the area of Fairview Lane.

Possible causes for the damage include a microburst (powerful downdraft) or a tornado, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. RADAR wind profiles do show strong winds associated with heavy rain that came through around the time of this damage.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated as we learn more information.

