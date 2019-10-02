Damaging winds hit parts of Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Dark clouds rolled through Portsmouth Wednesday afternoon and caused scattered damage.

Some eyewitnesses reported seeing rotating clouds or a funnel. Wind damage was reported in the area of Fairview Lane.

Possible causes for the damage include a microburst (powerful downdraft) or a tornado, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. RADAR wind profiles do show strong winds associated with heavy rain that came through around the time of this damage.

