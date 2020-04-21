Breaking News
Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon with damaging winds, hail

Damaging wind gusts, hail possible as series of storms moves through

Weather

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A round of potentially strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to move through Southern New England Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.

Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca said the worst of the storms is expected between 4-6 p.m. and downpours, lightning, small hail and damaging wind gusts are possible.

A High Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday with the potential for gusts of up to 50 mph in some areas.

The scattered thunderstorms could also bring down trees and power lines and cause isolated outages.

