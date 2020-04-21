Damaging wind gusts, hail possible as series of storms moves through

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A round of potentially strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to move through Southern New England Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.

Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca said the worst of the storms is expected between 4-6 p.m. and downpours, lightning, small hail and damaging wind gusts are possible.

A High Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday with the potential for gusts of up to 50 mph in some areas.

WEATHER ALERT: Tracking more showers and thunderstorms to our west aproaching this afternoon/early evening. A few storms may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and small hail. High Wind Advisory from 2pm today until 7pm this evening. pic.twitter.com/6fwdNwBRYq — Tony Petrarca WPRI (@tony_tpetrarca) April 21, 2020

The scattered thunderstorms could also bring down trees and power lines and cause isolated outages.

