PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With a mix of heavy wind and rain in the forecast to hit Rhode Island and Massachusetts, both states are preparing to respond if the power goes out.

Craig Hallstrom from Eversource in Massachusetts said the utility has been tracking the storm since Friday and have called in additional crews.

“We have procured around 400 to 500 headline resources, another couple hundred tree crews and then several hundred more support resources,” Hallstrom said.

The Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency said now is the time to prepare before it’s too late.

“You want to make sure all outdoor décor and furniture is secure because that can be very unsafe if things are flying around,” Melissa Carden said. “We are expecting wind gusts up to potentially 60 miles an hour.”

Carden said it helps utility crews responding to power outages to make sure trees are pruned, just incase they break.

She also expects there to be some costal flooding and warns for people not to drive through watery roadways.

“Never drive through ponded water, never drive through water on the road ways its very very dangerous,” she said. “Not only can you ruin your car, you could get hurt.”

There are also warming centers across the state for people to head to, if the power goes out.

That information can be found on the Rhode Island Emergency Management website.

The Rhode Island Department of Health keeps track of those who may need extra assistance during storms, such as someone who uses oxygen or is on dialysis. Those interested in being added to the list can register online.

It’s important to note that the registration does take time, so this will not work for the current storm, but it will notify authorities in the future, according to Carden.

12 News also stopped by Adler’s Design Center in Providence to see what supplies people should stock up on.

“Flashlights, candles, batteries, and we have all those supplies,” owner Harry Adler said.

He also recommends for people to have a sub-pump ready, incase there is flooding.