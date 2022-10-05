EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The month of October started on a cool and damp note, and the change in weather may be a bit more drastic than some Southern New Englanders would like to see.

So far, the area has seen conditions similar to that of a typical November, rather than the first week of October.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its October outlook, giving us a long-range temperature and precipitation forecast.

It should be noted that these predictions are heavily impacted by the remnants of Ian which have been affecting Rhode Island and Massachusetts since the start of the month.

October Temperature Outlook (NOAA)

A good portion of Southern New England and the Mid-Atlantic is expected to see below-average temperatures for the month. Ian made for some cool, cloudy and rainy days to start the month, and the cooler air is expected to linger.

As the remnants of Ian and the associated low pressure pull away from the area, cooler and drier air will funnel from the north into New England, helping to keep temperatures at or slightly below average.

Note: According to NOAA, any location that does not have a color designation has equal chances of seeing above, below, or average conditions.

October Precipitation Outlook (NOAA)

NOAA gives Southern New England equal chances to see below, above, or average precipitation for the entire month, including the first several days that had on and off rainfall.

October Climate Information