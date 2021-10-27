Pinpoint Closing Network on WPRI.com

Closings

Updated: Oct 27, 2021 / 07:38 AM EDT

A

All Saints Catholic School

New Bedford MA Catholic Schools

Closed

Argosy Collegiate

Fall River MA Public Schools

Closed

Atlantis Charter School

Fall River MA Public Schools

Closed

Attleboro Public Schools

Attleboro MA Public Schools

Closed

B

Barrington Christian Academy

Barrington RI Private Schools

Closed
NO DISTANCE LEARNING

Barrington Early Childhood Center

Barrington Pre-Schools/Daycare

Closed

Barrington Pub. Schools

Barrington RI Public Schools

Distance Learning Day

Berkley Public Schools

Berkley MA Public Schools

Closed

Bishop Feehan High School

Attleboro MA Catholic Schools

Delayed 1 hour

Bishop Hendricken HS

Warwick RI Catholic Schools

Closed

Bishop Stang High School

North Dartmouth MA Catholic Schools

Closed

Blessed Sacrament School

Providence RI Catholic Schools

Closed
Power Outage

Boys and Girls Club - Warwick

Warwick Pre-Schools/Daycare

Closed

Bradley School - South County

Wakefield RI Private Schools

Closed; DL day today 10/27

Bridgewater-Raynham Regional Schools

Bridgwater MA Public Schools

Closed

Bristol-Plymouth Reg'l Technical School District

Taunton MA Vo-Tech Schools

Closed

Bristol-Warren Pub Schools

Bristol RI Public Schools

All activities virtual. No COZ
Unless notified by supervisor.

Buttonwoods School

Warwick Pre-Schools/Daycare

due to weather conditions -be safe
No Preschool or Kindergarten

C

C.H.I.L.D. Inc.

Warwick Pre-Schools/Daycare

ALL Centers CLOSED
No Distance Learning.

CANE Chld Develop Ctr

Wakefield Pre-Schools/Daycare

Closed
Power outage

Chariho Reg. Pub Schools

Wood River Junct. RI Public Schools

Closed
October 27- No School-NO DL

Coastline Elderly Services, Inc.

New Bedford Health Services

Closed

Compass School

Kingston RI Public Schools

Closed

Cranston Pub. Schools

Cranston RI Public Schools

DL Day-Oaklawn Elementary
No power

D

Dartmouth Public Schools

South Dartmouth MA Public Schools

Closed

Dayspring Christian Acad.

Attleboro MA Private Schools

Delayed 1 hour

Dighton-Rehoboth Reg. Pub Schools

Rehoboth MA Public Schools

Closed

Dr Day Care-South County

Wakefield Pre-Schools/Daycare

Closed

Dr. Day Care's Ctr - Foster

Pawtucket Pre-Schools/Daycare

No power. Stay safe today!

E

Early Learning Child Care Inc

New Bedford Pre-Schools/Daycare

No Busses

East Bay Educational Collaborative

Warren RI Public Schools

Distance Learning Day

East Greenwich Public Schools

East Greenwich RI Public Schools

Closed

Espirito Santo School

Fall River MA Catholic Schools

Closed

Exeter-W Grnwch Pub Schools

West Greenwich RI Public Schools

Closed

F

Fairhaven Public Schools

Fairhaven MA Public Schools

Closed

First Step - Kingston

Kingston Pre-Schools/Daycare

Closed due to power outage

G

Genesis Ctr - Childcare Program.

Providence Pre-Schools/Daycare

Closed
No power

Global Learning Charter School

New Bedford Charter Schools

Closed

Grace Baptist Christian Academy

Attleboro MA Private Schools

No School.

Greenwich Village School

Coventry Pre-Schools/Daycare

Delayed
Delayed Opening qt 8:30

Groden Center Inc.

Providence RI Private Schools

Transition program closed at Manton
All staff report to Mt. Hope

H

Happy Hearts Learning Ctr

East Greenwich Pre-Schools/Daycare

Closed

Holy Family - Holy Name School

New Bedford MA Catholic Schools

Closed

Holy Name School

Fall River MA Catholic Schools

Closed

I

International Yacht Restoration School

Newport RI Private Schools

Delayed 2 hours

J

Jamestown Public Schools

Jamestown RI Public Schools

Closed

Joyful Noise Child Care

West Warwick Pre-Schools/Daycare

Closed
Both Buildings

K

Kent YMCA School's Out-EG

Warwick Pre-Schools/Daycare

Closed

Kent YMCA School's Out-Warwick

Warwick Pre-Schools/Daycare

Closed

Kiddie Kampus Inc.

Dartmouth Pre-Schools/Daycare

No transportation

Kingston Hill Academy

Saunderstown RI Public Schools

Closed
No school

L

Learning Community Charter School

Central Falls Charter Schools

Closed

Little Compton Public Schools

Little Compton RI Public Schools

Distance Learning Day
Staff remote

Little People's College

New Bedford Pre-Schools/Daycare

delay opening til 8 am- NO trans
all programs

M

Mansfield Public Schools

Mansfield MA Public Schools

Closed

Massasoit Community College

Brockton Colleges

Closed

Meadowbrook Waldorf School

West Kingston RI Private Schools

Closed

Middletown Pub. Schools

Middletown RI Public Schools

Delayed 2 hours

Miss Lee Ann's Preschool

Cranston Pre-Schools/Daycare

Closed no power
Afterschool program delayed

Montessori School of the Angels

Westport MA Private Schools

No School 10/27
Due to weather and power outag

Mount Pleasant Academy

Providence RI Private Schools

Distance Learning Day

Msgr. Clarke School

Wakefield RI Catholic Schools

Closed today. No DL.

Mullein Hill Christian Academy

Lakeville MA Private Schools

Delayed/Staff Report 2 hours

N

N Kingstown Schools

North Kingstown RI Public Schools

Closed
No DL, only maint. to report

N Prov Public Schools

North Providence RI Public Schools

Distance Learning Day
Ricci Middle School Only

Narragansett Public Schools

Narragansett RI Public Schools

Closed

Naval Station Newport

Newport Government

Installation opening at 10 a.m.

Nazarene Christian Acad

New Bedford MA Private Schools

Closed
power outage.

New Bedford Pub. Schools

New Bedford MA Public Schools

Closed

Newport County Mental Health Cnt.

Newport Health Services

Delayed 3 hours
opening at noon

Newport Public Schools

Newport RI Public Schools

Delayed 2 hours
2 hour delay for all schools

O

Old Colony Reg'l Voc.-Tech HS

Rochester MA Vo-Tech Schools

Closed

Our Lady Of Mt Carmel School

Bristol RI Catholic Schools

Closed
No distance learning

Our Lady of Mercy-EG

East Greenwich RI Catholic Schools

Closed Today 10/27

P

Pathways Strategic Teaching Center

Coventry RI Private Schools

Closed 10/27. Both Locations.
No students or staff.

Pawtucket Pub. Schools

Pawtucket RI Public Schools

No School Little and Winters Annex
ONLY/no distance learning

Pennfield School

Portsmouth RI Private Schools

Delayed 2 hours

Portsmouth Public Schools

Portsmouth RI Public Schools

Delayed 2 hours
Middle and Elementary Schools

Positive Action Day Care

New Bedford Pre-Schools/Daycare

Closed

Prime Time Adult Facility

Dignton Health Services

Closed
No Programs @ Council on Aging

Proj Independence Adult Day Health Care Ctr

New Bedford Community Groups

Closed

Prout School

Wakefield RI Catholic Schools

Closed

Prov. Country Day School

East Providence RI Private Schools

HENRY BARNARD CAMPUS: CLOSED;
PCD CAMPUS: OPEN

Q

Quest Montessori School

Narragansett RI Private Schools

Closed

R

RI Transition Academy at RWU

Bristol RI Public Schools

Distance Learning day

Rocky Hill School

East Greenwich RI Private Schools

Closed
No remote learning.

S

S County Montessori School

North Kingstown RI Private Schools

Closed

Sakonnet Early Learning Ctr

Tiverton Pre-Schools/Daycare

Closed

Salve Regina Univ.

Newport Colleges

Delayed
Open at 10:30, classes at 11

Scituate Public Schools

North Scituate RI Public Schools

Delayed 1 hour

Scribbles Academy

Johnston Pre-Schools/Daycare

Closed
No Power

Seekonk Pub. Schools

Seekonk MA Public Schools

Closed

Small Wonders Nursery and Daycare

Swansea Pre-Schools/Daycare

Closed

South Kingstown Public Schools

South Kingstown RI Public Schools

Closed

St Barnabas - Portsmouth

Portsmouth Religious Services

Closed
8:30am Mass today is canceled

St Cecilia School

Pawtucket RI Catholic Schools

Closed
power outage

St George's School

Middletown RI Private Schools

Classes start at 10:50
3hr/Delay for non-essential

St James-St. John School-New Bedford

New Bedford MA Catholic Schools

Closed

St Kevin School

Warwick RI Catholic Schools

Closed
No DL

St Luke School

Barrington RI Catholic Schools

Closed today. No Distance Learning.

St Mary - Narragansett

Narragansett Religious Services

No 9am Mass

St Mary's Church-Bristol

Bristol Religious Services

no 8am mass

St Michael's Country Day School

Newport RI Private Schools

Delayed 2 hours

St Philomena School

Portsmouth RI Catholic Schools

Closed

St Pius V School

Providence RI Catholic Schools

Closed

St Raphael's Academy

Pawtucket RI Catholic Schools

Closed

St Thomas Regional School

Providence RI Catholic Schools

No School Wednesday- No Power

Swansea Pub. Schools

Swansea MA Public Schools

Closed

T

Taunton Pub. Schools

Taunton MA Public Schools

Closed

The Learning Garden

Warwick Pre-Schools/Daycare

No power

The Met

Providence RI Public Schools

Distance Learning Day

The Met - East Bay

Newport RI Public Schools

Distance Learning Day

Tides School-Pawt

Pawtucket RI Private Schools

Distance Learning Paw and WW

Tiverton Public Schools

Tiverton RI Public Schools

No Distance Learning Day 10/27/21
Please stay safe- No school

U

URI

Kingston Colleges

Classes before noon canceled

URI Child Development Center-Kingston

Kingston Pre-Schools/Daycare

Closed
power outage

W

Warwick Public Schools

Warwick RI Public Schools

Distance Learning Day

West Bay Christian Academy

North Kingstown RI Private Schools

Closed
No DL

West Bay Collaborative

Warwick RI Public Schools

Distance Learning Day
All staff report to Admin by 9

West Warwick Public Library

West Warwick Government

Delayed
Power Outage

West Warwick Public Schools

West Warwick RI Public Schools

Distance Learning Day for WWHS and
Deering MS only 10/27

Westport Community Schools

Westport MA Public Schools

Closed

Wood River Preschool

Hope Valley Pre-Schools/Daycare

Closed

