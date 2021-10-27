Closings
Updated: Oct 27, 2021 / 07:38 AM EDT
A
All Saints Catholic School
New Bedford MA Catholic Schools
Argosy Collegiate
Fall River MA Public Schools
Atlantis Charter School
Fall River MA Public Schools
Attleboro Public Schools
Attleboro MA Public Schools
B
Barrington Christian Academy
Barrington RI Private Schools
Barrington Early Childhood Center
Barrington Pre-Schools/Daycare
Barrington Pub. Schools
Barrington RI Public Schools
Berkley Public Schools
Berkley MA Public Schools
Bishop Feehan High School
Attleboro MA Catholic Schools
Bishop Hendricken HS
Warwick RI Catholic Schools
Bishop Stang High School
North Dartmouth MA Catholic Schools
Blessed Sacrament School
Providence RI Catholic Schools
Boys and Girls Club - Warwick
Warwick Pre-Schools/Daycare
Bradley School - South County
Wakefield RI Private Schools
Bridgewater-Raynham Regional Schools
Bridgwater MA Public Schools
Bristol-Plymouth Reg'l Technical School District
Taunton MA Vo-Tech Schools
Bristol-Warren Pub Schools
Bristol RI Public Schools
Buttonwoods School
Warwick Pre-Schools/Daycare
C
C.H.I.L.D. Inc.
Warwick Pre-Schools/Daycare
CANE Chld Develop Ctr
Wakefield Pre-Schools/Daycare
Chariho Reg. Pub Schools
Wood River Junct. RI Public Schools
Coastline Elderly Services, Inc.
New Bedford Health Services
Compass School
Kingston RI Public Schools
Cranston Pub. Schools
Cranston RI Public Schools
D
Dartmouth Public Schools
South Dartmouth MA Public Schools
Dayspring Christian Acad.
Attleboro MA Private Schools
Dighton-Rehoboth Reg. Pub Schools
Rehoboth MA Public Schools
Dr Day Care-South County
Wakefield Pre-Schools/Daycare
Dr. Day Care's Ctr - Foster
Pawtucket Pre-Schools/Daycare
E
Early Learning Child Care Inc
New Bedford Pre-Schools/Daycare
East Bay Educational Collaborative
Warren RI Public Schools
East Greenwich Public Schools
East Greenwich RI Public Schools
Espirito Santo School
Fall River MA Catholic Schools
Exeter-W Grnwch Pub Schools
West Greenwich RI Public Schools
F
Fairhaven Public Schools
Fairhaven MA Public Schools
First Step - Kingston
Kingston Pre-Schools/Daycare
G
Genesis Ctr - Childcare Program.
Providence Pre-Schools/Daycare
Global Learning Charter School
New Bedford Charter Schools
Grace Baptist Christian Academy
Attleboro MA Private Schools
Greenwich Village School
Coventry Pre-Schools/Daycare
Groden Center Inc.
Providence RI Private Schools
H
Happy Hearts Learning Ctr
East Greenwich Pre-Schools/Daycare
Holy Family - Holy Name School
New Bedford MA Catholic Schools
Holy Name School
Fall River MA Catholic Schools
I
International Yacht Restoration School
Newport RI Private Schools
J
Jamestown Public Schools
Jamestown RI Public Schools
Joyful Noise Child Care
West Warwick Pre-Schools/Daycare
K
Kent YMCA School's Out-EG
Warwick Pre-Schools/Daycare
Kent YMCA School's Out-Warwick
Warwick Pre-Schools/Daycare
Kiddie Kampus Inc.
Dartmouth Pre-Schools/Daycare
Kingston Hill Academy
Saunderstown RI Public Schools
L
Learning Community Charter School
Central Falls Charter Schools
Little Compton Public Schools
Little Compton RI Public Schools
Little People's College
New Bedford Pre-Schools/Daycare
M
Mansfield Public Schools
Mansfield MA Public Schools
Massasoit Community College
Brockton Colleges
Meadowbrook Waldorf School
West Kingston RI Private Schools
Middletown Pub. Schools
Middletown RI Public Schools
Miss Lee Ann's Preschool
Cranston Pre-Schools/Daycare
Montessori School of the Angels
Westport MA Private Schools
Mount Pleasant Academy
Providence RI Private Schools
Msgr. Clarke School
Wakefield RI Catholic Schools
Mullein Hill Christian Academy
Lakeville MA Private Schools
N
N Kingstown Schools
North Kingstown RI Public Schools
N Prov Public Schools
North Providence RI Public Schools
Narragansett Public Schools
Narragansett RI Public Schools
Naval Station Newport
Newport Government
Nazarene Christian Acad
New Bedford MA Private Schools
New Bedford Pub. Schools
New Bedford MA Public Schools
Newport County Mental Health Cnt.
Newport Health Services
Newport Public Schools
Newport RI Public Schools
O
Old Colony Reg'l Voc.-Tech HS
Rochester MA Vo-Tech Schools
Our Lady Of Mt Carmel School
Bristol RI Catholic Schools
Our Lady of Mercy-EG
East Greenwich RI Catholic Schools
P
Pathways Strategic Teaching Center
Coventry RI Private Schools
Pawtucket Pub. Schools
Pawtucket RI Public Schools
Pennfield School
Portsmouth RI Private Schools
Portsmouth Public Schools
Portsmouth RI Public Schools
Positive Action Day Care
New Bedford Pre-Schools/Daycare
Prime Time Adult Facility
Dignton Health Services
Proj Independence Adult Day Health Care Ctr
New Bedford Community Groups
Prout School
Wakefield RI Catholic Schools
Prov. Country Day School
East Providence RI Private Schools
Q
Quest Montessori School
Narragansett RI Private Schools
R
RI Transition Academy at RWU
Bristol RI Public Schools
Rocky Hill School
East Greenwich RI Private Schools
S
S County Montessori School
North Kingstown RI Private Schools
Sakonnet Early Learning Ctr
Tiverton Pre-Schools/Daycare
Salve Regina Univ.
Newport Colleges
Scituate Public Schools
North Scituate RI Public Schools
Scribbles Academy
Johnston Pre-Schools/Daycare
Seekonk Pub. Schools
Seekonk MA Public Schools
Small Wonders Nursery and Daycare
Swansea Pre-Schools/Daycare
South Kingstown Public Schools
South Kingstown RI Public Schools
St Barnabas - Portsmouth
Portsmouth Religious Services
St Cecilia School
Pawtucket RI Catholic Schools
St George's School
Middletown RI Private Schools
St James-St. John School-New Bedford
New Bedford MA Catholic Schools
St Kevin School
Warwick RI Catholic Schools
St Luke School
Barrington RI Catholic Schools
St Mary - Narragansett
Narragansett Religious Services
St Mary's Church-Bristol
Bristol Religious Services
St Michael's Country Day School
Newport RI Private Schools
St Philomena School
Portsmouth RI Catholic Schools
St Pius V School
Providence RI Catholic Schools
St Raphael's Academy
Pawtucket RI Catholic Schools
St Thomas Regional School
Providence RI Catholic Schools
Swansea Pub. Schools
Swansea MA Public Schools
T
Taunton Pub. Schools
Taunton MA Public Schools
The Learning Garden
Warwick Pre-Schools/Daycare
The Met
Providence RI Public Schools
The Met - East Bay
Newport RI Public Schools
Tides School-Pawt
Pawtucket RI Private Schools
Tiverton Public Schools
Tiverton RI Public Schools
U
URI
Kingston Colleges
URI Child Development Center-Kingston
Kingston Pre-Schools/Daycare
W
Warwick Public Schools
Warwick RI Public Schools
West Bay Christian Academy
North Kingstown RI Private Schools
West Bay Collaborative
Warwick RI Public Schools
West Warwick Public Library
West Warwick Government
West Warwick Public Schools
West Warwick RI Public Schools
Westport Community Schools
Westport MA Public Schools
Wood River Preschool
Hope Valley Pre-Schools/Daycare