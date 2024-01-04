EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — 12 News Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca is tracking what could be our first significant snowfall in nearly two years.

So, what do you want to know about the storm, its possible impacts, or how Tony and the Pinpoint Weather Team forecast the weather?

Send us your storm-related questions here, then check back Friday afternoon for Tony’s answers as he takes you beyond the forecast!