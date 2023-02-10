Skip to content
WPRI.com
Providence
63°
Sign Up
Providence
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
NEWS
Local News
Crime
Politics
RI Special Election for Congress
Politics from The Hill
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Back to School
Meet The Team
ReportIt!
12 Informa
It’s Good News
Automotive News
Press Releases
Get 12 News App Notifications
Email Newsletters & Alerts
Top Stories
Beyond the Forecast: Tony and TJ answer your weather …
Video
Top Stories
Demonstrators calling for Gaza cease-fire block bridge …
Video
Owl attacks man, nearly takes his dog in Massachusetts
Video
NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier dies at 88: report
Video
Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ co-stars remember late …
WEATHER
Detailed 7-Day Forecast
Weather Now
Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Closings and Delays
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Active Weather Alerts
Watch: Beyond the Forecast
Pinpoint Traffic
Live Cameras
Flight Tracker
Power Outages
Solar Report
Sky Drone 12
Weather App
WATCH
Video Center
Watch 12 News Newscasts
Live Streaming: CBS News
Live Cameras
12 Informa
TV Schedule
Street Stories
Cold Cases
Small But Strong
Community Focus
Special Reports
12 on 12 Digital Originals
Beyond the Forecast
Autism Redefined
The War on Alzheimer’s: The Battle Continues
Sharks
State of the Bay
The Mafia Tapes
The Rhode Show
Who To Know
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
FindMyRI
Podcasts
TARGET 12
12 Responds
Tim White
Ted Nesi
Eli Sherman
Sarah Guernelli
Alexandra Leslie
Kate Wilkinson
Special Reports
Nesi’s Notes
Pulse of Providence
Recalls And Warnings
Inside the Mafia
Tracking COVID Cash
Top Stories
Police: Central Falls suspect may have tracked victim
Video
Top Stories
A former top RI hospital CEO now battles cancer
Video
The last big dustup in RI between a judge and AG
Video
New mayor wants to move past controversy
Video
Judge summons AG to court for social media posts
Video
POLITICS
Your Local Election HQ
RI Special Election: CD 1
Real-Time Election Results
Voter Guide
Meet the Candidates
WATCH: RI Congressional Debate
Politics from The Hill
Debate Participation Criteria
Top Stories
Congress approves temporary funding through the holidays
Video
Top Stories
Amo backs bill to avoid shutdown in first major vote
Video
Top Stories
Biden-Xi meeting aimed at improving relationship
Video
MA lawmakers consider ban on Native American mascots
Video
House votes to prevent government shutdown
Video
How much would a government shutdown cost?
Video
SPORTS
High School
Friday Night Blitz
Hometown Hero
Team of the Week
Patriots: New England Nation
Boston Celtics
Boston Bruins
Providence Bruins
Revolution Soccer
Rhode Island FC
College
PC Hoops
Boston Red Sox
LIV Golf
Sports Illustrated Headlines
Top Stories
Chiefs-Eagles rematch highlights Week 11
Video
Top Stories
NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier dies at 88: report
Video
Bryant picks next men’s basketball coach
Video
Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player
Video
Foumena puts up 16 in Rhode Island’s 69-53 victory …
LOCAL PROGRAMS
The Rhode Show
Newsmakers
12 Informa
Executive Suite
Dan Yorke State of Mind
Recovery TV
Patriots: New England Nation
Successful Living
Who To Know
12 on 12
12 Town Hall
On Air
FOX Providence
The CW Providence
myRITV
Top Stories
Veterans Voices: Honoring those who serve
Video
Top Stories
11/9/2023: Post-election roundtable
Video
10/20/2023: Cannabis Commission’s Ahern; RICAS
Video
JOBS
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work at WPRI 12
WPRI 12 Internships
MORE
Community
Remarkable Women
Behind the Smile
Veterans Voices
Community Events Calendar
12 Charity Connection
12 Gives Back
Contests
Nesi’s Notes
Who To Know
About Us
Contact Us
Work For Us
WPRI Media: Advertise With Us
Your Opinion Matters
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Signup for Alerts & Email News
Search
Please enter a search term.
Beyond the Forecast
Why aren’t we seeing as much snow as we used to?
Top Beyond the Forecast Headlines
How often do we have a white Christmas?
What caused all the flooding and tornadoes this summer?
Beyond the Forecast: Tony and TJ answer your weather questions
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Select a weather link:
Detailed 7 Day
Weather Now
Live Radar
Hour-by-Hour
Weather Blog
Ocean, Bay & Beach
Severe Weather
Closings
Power Outages
Traffic
Flight Tracker
Remote View: Live Web Cams
Get Alerts
Get Weather & News Apps
ALL PINPOINT WEATHER
Stories Trending Now
200 stolen items recovered by East Providence police
Owl attacks man, nearly takes his dog in Massachusetts
Gorgeous Weather Through Friday; Some Rain Ahead
Fire rages through mill building near RI border
Developers seek to build up Providence riverfront …
Sky Drone 12
Sky Drone 12: Coverage you can count on from above
Corn maze dedicated to long-time farmer
Sky Drone 12: Fall foliage along Pawtuxet River
4K pounds of ‘ghost gear’ removed from Narragansett …
View All Sky Drone 12
Don't Miss
Developers seek to build up Providence riverfront …
Giraffe sculpture unveiled at RWP Zoo
Kenny Chesney to perform ‘three night stand’ at Gillette
RI woman carries on late boyfriend’s legacy
The Rhode Island restaurants Guy Fieri has visited