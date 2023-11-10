EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — You count on 12 News’ team of meteorologists for detailed weather information throughout the week, but now — they’re taking you beyond the forecast.

What’s something you’d like to know about the weather?

Next week, Meteorologists Tony Petrarca and T.J. Del Santo will be answering your questions about weather-related topics. From the recent tornadoes and flooding to what we can expect this coming winter, submit your questions by filling out this form.

Then, watch Beyond the Forecast right here on WPRI.com anytime after noon Thursday, and stay with us for more in-depth weather coverage.

Thursday on 12 News at 5 p.m., Tony shares his full winter weather outlook.

Friday on 12 News at 6 a.m., T.J. breaks down snowfall trends in our area.

