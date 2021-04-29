Beneficial rain continues across the area as latest drought monitor is released

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Most areas have seen on and off showers over the last couple of days. A few of us have even had a chance to hear some thunder mixed in as well. It’s all part of a frontal system that is making it’s way through the region and will continue to do so overnight tonight.

Along with it comes clouds, rain, damp and dreary weather for Southern New England. Most areas have picked up between a quarter and half an inch of rain since midnight.

Some isolated heavier downpours are possible as the night goes on with a more steady light rain expected. This will certainly prove beneficial in our slightly below average precipitation numbers.

Since January 1st we are just shy of 4 inches below normal. That puts all of southern New England in an abnormally dry category as we wrap up the month of April.

