Weather Alerts: Interactive Map

Be storm ready with these storm safety tips

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Strong winds and large hail don’t usually gather as much attention as tornadoes when the thought of severe weather pops up, however they are just as dangerous.

Straight-line winds can do just as much damage and can knock trees onto cars, houses, and power lines. Most of the deaths from straight-line winds occur due to trees falling on people, whether they are outside, in their house, or even in their car.

Here are a few things you should do when a severe thunderstorm is expected to impact your location.

Most of the thunderstorm damage that occurs across southern New England is due to straight-line winds. It’s not often the area sees tornadoes however they can still occur.

The National Weather Service will issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for a storm that is expected to produce winds in excess of 58 miles per hour or hail larger than one inch in diameter.

If a warning is issued, you should seek shelter in the closest sturdy building for safety.

Connect with 12 News Meteorologist Steven Matregrano on social media:

Facebook – Steven Matregrano WPRI
Twitter – smatregranoWPRI
Instagram – smatregrano

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams