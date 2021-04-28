Be storm ready with these storm safety tips

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Strong winds and large hail don’t usually gather as much attention as tornadoes when the thought of severe weather pops up, however they are just as dangerous.

Straight-line winds can do just as much damage and can knock trees onto cars, houses, and power lines. Most of the deaths from straight-line winds occur due to trees falling on people, whether they are outside, in their house, or even in their car.

Here are a few things you should do when a severe thunderstorm is expected to impact your location.

Most of the thunderstorm damage that occurs across southern New England is due to straight-line winds. It’s not often the area sees tornadoes however they can still occur.

The National Weather Service will issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for a storm that is expected to produce winds in excess of 58 miles per hour or hail larger than one inch in diameter.

If a warning is issued, you should seek shelter in the closest sturdy building for safety.

Connect with 12 News Meteorologist Steven Matregrano on social media:

Facebook – Steven Matregrano WPRI

Twitter – smatregranoWPRI

Instagram – smatregrano