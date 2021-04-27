As severe weather season approaches, here are some lightning safety tips to keep in mind

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – As we approach southern New England’s severe weather season, it’s important to keep in mind just how dangerous lightning can be. First, you don’t need a severe thunderstorm to produce vivid cloud-to-ground lightning. Second, all lightning is dangerous and should not be treated differently upon the severity of any given storm.

Some key facts about lightning are that it’s hotter than the surface of the sun and can reach temperatures up to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lightning strikes the U.S. nearly 25 million times a year and although most lightning occurs in the summer, people can be struck at any time.

On average, lightning kills 20 or more people in the U.S. each year and leaves hundreds more severely injured.

Below are a few ways that you can stay safe when lightning is nearby.

The old adage “When thunder roars, head indoors”, is put in place for a reason. It simply saves lives. Continue to follow those words whenever a thunderstorm hits.

While taking shelter inside a structure, make sure to avoid any plumbing such as faucets and showers. Also avoid any electrical equipment and outlets.

It’s safer to be inside as long as you are away from windows.

Lightning is attracted to tall objects such as trees and power lines.

Be sure to follow along with the Pinpoint Weather team as we track any upcoming potential storm threats.

Connect with 12 News Meteorologist Steven Matregrano on social media:

Facebook – Steven Matregrano WPRI

Twitter – smatregranoWPRI

Instagram – smatregrano