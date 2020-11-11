Another Record! Temperature Record Broken for the 6th Day in a Row

As of noon time, the temperature in Providence was 73°, smashing the old record of 68° set in 1966. That was a pretty easy record to reach, but it happened during a remarkable stretch of weather.

On Tuesday, we broke the record for the longest stretch of 70s in the month of November. Well, today, it got extended by another day.

This is perhaps the most amazing thing about this stretch of weather. We have tied or broken record high temperatures each day since Friday…6 straight days of records! We’re not sure if that has ever happened before.

Today will likely be the end of the stretch of warmth. Cooler weather is expected to arrive for Thursday and we’re expecting more seasonable temperatures for the upcoming weekend.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

