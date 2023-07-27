PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has issued an Air Quality Alert for Friday, July 28, due to elevated ground level ozone concentrations.

The DEM predicts that ozone, a major component of smog, will reach unhealthy levels during the afternoon and last well into the evening. The agency expects the highest ozone readings will be found on Rhode Island’s southern coastline.

Fine particles from Canadian wildfires will also be present in the air, but only enough to trigger a moderate warning, the DEM noted.

Ozone is created when pollutants in the air react with elevated temperatures and sunlight. During high ozone periods, the DEM advises Rhode Islanders to keep air pollutant emissions to a minimum by limiting car travel and the use of small engines, such as lawnmowers.

Unhealthy ozone levels pose a health risk to children, older adults, and people with pre-existing lung conditions. Rhode Island residents are advised to limit their outdoor activity while the Air Quality Alert is in effect.