6 ways to make sure your car is winter storm ready

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Southern New England braces for what could be a major winter storm this weekend, it’s the perfect time to make sure your vehicle is winter weather ready.

The latest data calls for near-blizzard conditions, with the potential for heavy snow accumulations, strong winds and coastal flooding.

Power outages will be possible during the storm, and drivers will likely be urged to stay off the roads as travel conditions deteriorate. But if you must go out, it’s crucial to ensure your car is prepared to handle it.

Below are six tips from the CDC on getting your vehicle winter storm ready:

1. Fill your tires up with air

Be sure your tires have adequate air pressure, which for cars is typically between 30-35 psi. Also, check to see if your tires have solid tread, and if they’re worn out, consider replacing them.

2. Fill up your gas tank

Ahead of a snowstorm, it’s a good idea to top off your gas tank. This will help prevent ice from getting into your tank and fuel lines. Additionally, consider filling up separate gas cans for other uses such as a generator.

3. Winterize your wiper fluid

Replacing your windshield wiper fluid with a wintertime mix will help with performance, since snow and ice can freeze to windshields.

4. Check antifreeze levels

You can check those levels yourself and replace the antifreeze as needed. Getting a vehicle maintenance check is also a good idea before winter to make sure your brakes, heater, battery and other systems are working properly.

5. Get snow removal tools

Every car should have adequate snow removal tools. A foldable shovel works well since it takes up less space. An ice scraper is also important, along with a snow remover or a large broom. The size of your vehicle will dictate how long of a broom/brush you need.

6. Have an emergency kit handy

Having even a small emergency kit in your vehicle can be a life-saver if you ever get stuck during a winter storm. It should contain a blanket, first aid supplies, batteries, gloves, water and nonperishable food items. A radio, portable charger and change of clothes are also items to consider.