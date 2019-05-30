Interactive 7 Day & Hour-by-Hour Weather
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity
Hourly Forecast
Pinpoint Weather 12 Maps & Graphics
7 Day Forecast
Forecast 1
Forecast 2
Weekend Forecast
Current Temps
Observed Highs
Observed Lows
Relative Humidity
Dewpoints
Rain
Winds
Wind Gusts
Wind Chills
Visibility
Astronomical
Hour-by-Hour
Providence69°F Fog Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Thunderstorms
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Newport70°F Fog Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Thunderstorms
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Westerly70°F Fog Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Thunderstorms
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Providence69°F Fog Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Thunderstorms
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pawtucket67°F Fair Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Thunderstorms
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Pawtucket67°F Fair Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 0 mph CALM
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Thunderstorms
- Wind
- 11 mph S
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Bedford70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Thunderstorms
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Bedford70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Thunderstorms
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Block Island72°F Fog Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 9 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Thunderstorms
- Wind
- 12 mph S
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Newport70°F Fog Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F Thunderstorms
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous