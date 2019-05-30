Live Now /
Thursday

83° / 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 83° 71°

Friday

88° / 69°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 88° 69°

Saturday

90° / 70°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 90° 70°

Sunday

89° / 64°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 89° 64°

Monday

88° / 65°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 88° 65°

Tuesday

90° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 90° 72°

Wednesday

92° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 92° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

6 AM
Cloudy
0%
70°

71°

7 AM
Cloudy
0%
71°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
76°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

81°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
81°

81°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
81°

81°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
79°

77°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
77°

76°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
76°

74°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
74°

73°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
73°

72°

10 PM
Showers
42%
72°

72°

11 PM
Rain
69%
72°

72°

12 AM
Rain
79%
72°

72°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
87%
72°

72°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
95%
72°

72°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
91%
72°

73°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
92%
73°

Weather Forecast Region Header

Weather Around the Region

Fog

Providence

69°F Fog Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms
71°F Thunderstorms
Wind
11 mph S
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Newport

70°F Fog Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms
69°F Thunderstorms
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Westerly

70°F Fog Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph CALM
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms
70°F Thunderstorms
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Cloudy

New Bedford

70°F Cloudy Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms
69°F Thunderstorms
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fog

Block Island

72°F Fog Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms
69°F Thunderstorms
Wind
12 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
