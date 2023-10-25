Good Friday morning,
Another warm day is ahead with partly sunny skies. Friday evening and night looks mild and dry
Temps will continue to be well above average now through Saturday, then cooling back down towards the latter half of the weekend and the beginning of your work week.
FRIDAY AFTERNOON HIGH TEMPERATURES
SATURDAY AFTERNOON HIGH TEMPERATURES
TWO MORE WARM DAYS………THEN MUCH COOLER
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Saturday looks like the much nicer half of the weekend, very warm temps near 80 with sunshine. Sunday will be much cooler in the low 60s with afternoon showers.
