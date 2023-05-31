Good morning! A warm up starts today! We’ve been mostly below average for the past week or so, but today’s temperatures should top out above average. The average for the date is 73. Afternoon highs should be in the mid 70s, but cooler at the coast.
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo
