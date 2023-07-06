Good morning! Much like yesterday, we are looking at very summer-like and a (mainly) dry day.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions »

Some patchy fog and clouds will give way to lots of sunshine this morning. A spot shower is possible inland during the afternoon, but most locations will be dry.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Heading to the beach? It looks good with clouds/fog giving way to sunny and warm/humid conditions. Fog will likely return in the evening.

This evening will be dry and quiet with some fog returning at the south coast.

Overnight, expect low clouds and fog to return. Some fog could be dense.

Lows tonight, with warm and muggy conditions, will be around 70.

Friday should be dry with continued warm and muggy conditions. The morning clouds/fog will give way to sunshine.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo