Good morning everyone! It’s a cool and comfy start to the work week. Dry skies are expected to be with us for much of the day. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to around 80. There’s a slight chance for a shower later this evening between about 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., especially northwest of Providence. However, most areas stay dry.

Highs near 80 this afternoon, slight chance for a shower.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

The beaches are looking good! Temps in the 70s with a high UV index. A moderate rip current risk is expected.

Isolated shower chance north and west of Providence especially. Can’t rule out a heavier but brief downpour.

DETAILED 7-DAY FORECAST // Full weather outlook for the next week straight from our Pinpoint Weather 12 meteorologists »

Another nice day of weather is on the way for Tuesday and for much of the week.

Tracking more showers and humidity later in the week.

TROPICAL UPDATE

The tropical Atlantic is a bit busy with two areas being monitored by the National Hurricane Center for potential development.

The good news is both areas are not a threat to the United States as wind patterns look to take any storms into the north Atlantic and out to sea.

So far we’ve seen 4 named storms. Don was the first to become a hurricane in the open Atlantic. Next names on the list would be Emily and Franklin, respectively.