Happy Monday everyone! Hope you’re having a great start to the week. The weather certainly won’t cause too many issues for today. Skies will be mostly sunny for the first half of the day before clouds arrive this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures top out in the low to mid 80s with modest humidity levels, especially for this time of year. Tracking showers and storms overnight into Tuesday.

Temperatures rise through the 70s into the 80s by midday with a good deal of sun.

Highs top out in the low to mid 80s. Clouds increase during the afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected well after midnight. Some storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain and strong winds.

The biggest risks are the heavy rain, flooding, and strong winds. However, a low chance of a tornado is possible across Southern New England.

Most of tonight is actually quiet and dry. Wet weather holds off until 2-3am.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday morning before a break takes over through mid-day. Another round of showers and storms possible Tuesday afternoon.