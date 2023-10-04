Good morning! We topped out at 81° Tuesday afternoon…2° shy of the record. That kind of gives you an idea of how rare these temperatures are for early October. It’ll be even more summer-like today with higher humidity. Looking ahead, we’re tracking some rain for part of the weekend.

TODAY

Hour by Hour // A hourly look at the upcoming conditions »

High pressure will be drifting away from us today, but we’ll still get another day filled with sunshine. As the high moves away and we get more of a southerly wind, our humidity will increase a bit more. As a result, today will have even more of a summer feel to it.

TONIGHT

TOMORROW

Morning clouds and fog will give way to partial sun on Thursday. It won’t be as warm tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s.

We’ll be tracking a cold front moving across the Great Lakes region tomorrow, as well as some moisture in the Atlantic associated with Tropical Storm Philippe.

LOOKING AHEAD

On Friday, we’ll have more in the way of clouds in the sky and cooler temperatures. We should stay dry until the evening, however. Also notice Tropical Storm Philippe entering the weather picture. Some of the moisture from Philippe will get mixed into the approaching front. We’ll see some rain, possibly heavy at times on Saturday.

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________