Good afternoon!

This afternoon looks gorgeous with highs in the mid to upper 70s, giving a more summer-like feel.

Most areas top out mid to upper 70s, but can’t rule out someone hitting 80 degrees well inland.

A great afternoon for lunch outside on a Friday!

Quiet conditions continue for tonight. Lows fall into the mid-50s.

Another unseasonably warm day across Southern New England for Saturday! Upper 70s to near 80 expected.

SATURDAY TEMPERATURE FORECAST 4 PM

SUNDAY TEMPERATURE FORECAST 4 PM

Much cooler air arrives for Sunday with showers expected for later in the day.