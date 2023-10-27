Good afternoon!
This afternoon looks gorgeous with highs in the mid to upper 70s, giving a more summer-like feel.
Most areas top out mid to upper 70s, but can’t rule out someone hitting 80 degrees well inland.
A great afternoon for lunch outside on a Friday!
Quiet conditions continue for tonight. Lows fall into the mid-50s.
Another unseasonably warm day across Southern New England for Saturday! Upper 70s to near 80 expected.
SATURDAY TEMPERATURE FORECAST 4 PM
SUNDAY TEMPERATURE FORECAST 4 PM
Much cooler air arrives for Sunday with showers expected for later in the day.
