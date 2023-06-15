Good morning! Today will probably be the best day of the week with sunshine and warm temperatures.

Yesterday evening’s showers and t’storms are gone and we’ll be left with a mix of sunshine and fair weather cumulus clouds today.

Tonight, skies will be dry with lows in the 50s to around 60 in the city.

Tomorrow looks good! We’ll have sunshine to start the day but clouds roll in late. It looks dry during the day, but showers and maybe some thunderstorms are possible at night.

The weekend looks so-so, with Sunday being the better half. Showers are possible on Saturday with cooler temperatures.

Father’s Day looks brighter with only a spot shower or two.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo