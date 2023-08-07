Good morning! Hope you had a nice weekend! We’ve got some rain showers on the way for today…maybe even a rumble of thunder.

TODAY

Rain showers will move in this morning from the west.

There could be a rumble of thunder within this batch of rain, but it’s mostly just a plain ol’ rain.

The showers should continue through mid-day, then tapering off during the afternoon.

By late in the afternoon, it should be drier with some sun returning.

Highs today will be in the 70s.

Headed to the beach? Expect rain there, too, through mid-day and into the afternoon.

On the bay, visibility will be restricted in rain showers. Winds from the south 10-15kts may gust to 20kts.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT

The evening looks mainly dry, but after midnight, a round of showers and t’storms will move into the region. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with heavy rainfall and possibly some damaging wind gusts. There will also be the small risk for a quick tornado.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s.

TOMORROW

Those storms should be winding down by 8AM, then skies should clear.

During the afternoon, a brief shower or two may work through the region, but it certainly won’t be a washout.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday should be mostly dry although breezy.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo