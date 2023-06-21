Good morning! Take advantage of the comfortable, dry and sunny weather today because we do have some unsettled weather ahead.

…and HAPPY SUMMER!

Today, we’ll have a blend of clouds and sun with low humidity and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

Clouds and showers will stay to our south today. With a northeast and southeast wind, temperatures will stay well below average.

Tonight, clouds will thicken and a few showers are possible toward dawn.

Showers and t’storms are possible off/on through the day on Thursday with the humidity slowly increasing.

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Bret strengthened since Tuesday. Now with max winds of 60mph, the system continues to move westward at 16mph.

Bret should move into the eastern Caribbean tomorrow night and early Friday morning, then continue to move across the central Caribbean with some weakening expected. Bret is of no concern to us here in Southern New England.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo