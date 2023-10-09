Good morning everyone! It’s a chilly start out there with many areas in the mid and upper 40s, however a mainly sunny and seasonably cool day is in store for us. Outside of a couple of passing showers on Tuesday, the majority of this work week is dry. Rain and even some wind look to return just in time for (you guessed it) the weekend.

TODAY

A chilly start gives way to temperatures around 60 degrees.

Most areas top out in the low 60s this afternoon with plenty of sun.

TONIGHT

Another chilly night is expected with temps in the upper 40s — we’ll remain dry though.

TOMORROW

Tuesday brings the chance for a few isolated showers, especially during the morning hours. Otherwise, look for a blend of clouds and some sunshine.

FORECAST RADAR TUESDAY 5:00 AM

FORECAST RADAR TUESDAY 2:00 PM