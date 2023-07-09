Good morning! There will be a lot of clouds around today and some sun. A shower or two is possible, but most of the day will be dry.

A Flood Watch is in effect for areas to our west…in Connecticut and Massachusetts. While Rhode Island is not in a Flood Watch, some isolated showers with heavy rainfall are possible today. Most of the day will be dry, however.

There will be a little sunshine here and there through the day, but expect much more in the way of clouds on this Sunday.

Headed to the beach? It looks mainly dry but there will be lots of clouds. A spot shower or two is possible. Out on the bay, expect southeasterly winds 5-10kts. Get the full ocean bay and beach forecast here.

A spot shower or two is possible but, again, most of the will be dry with the showers and downpours staying to our west.

Tonight, showers are likely, especially late. Some with heavy rainfall.

Showers and downpours are expected Monday, especially in the morning. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5″ is possible.

We’re not expecting a washout Monday but there will be numerous showers around, some with heavy rainfall. Some localized street flooding is possible.

Tuesday should be drier, but a shower or two could still be around.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo