Good morning! You’ll need a jacket while you’re heading out this morning. Most areas are in the 40s, quite a few spots are in the 30s! Hello autumn! The good news about today? It’ll be sunny and dry!

TODAY

Temperatures will be climbing this morning out of the 40s and through the 50s. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s.

The remnants of Ophelia are much farther south today, so we’ll have plenty of sunshine and dry weather.

Our winds will be lighter, too, but still from the northeast 5-10mph with some gusts to 15mph.

TONIGHT

TOMORROW

We’re watching some clouds and rain to our south…this could give us some rain on Friday, but the timing needs to be worked out.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

