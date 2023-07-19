Good morning! We’re looking at some changes today. Not to the overall weather pattern, but I think you’ll notice a drop in the humidity today.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions »

Headed to the beach? Expect morning fog/clouds to give way to partial sunshine. Highs around 80. On the bay, expect similar conditions with morning fog/clouds to partial sun. Winds from the south very early, shifting into the west 5-10kts.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo