AIR QUALITY ALERT: High concentrations of ground-level ozone and some fire smoke will create poor air quality today. Those with respiratory or heart ailments should stay indoors.

Good morning! We could get our first official day of 90° of the year today. Yes, some areas north of Providence have hit 90, but this could be the first official day at TF Green International Airport for 2023. The average first day for 90° is June 5th, so we’re actually more than a month behind.

On the beaches today, it’ll be warm again with highs in the low to mid 80s. Headed out on the bay? The conditions look good. Expect winds from the southwest 5-15kts with waves of 1-2 feet in the bay.

It’s a Triple-H day with hazy sunshine, hot temperatures and high humidity.

There could be some showers passing to our north, but we should stay dry.

Tonight we’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a little patchy fog. Lows around 70.

Another very warm day is on tap for tomorrow with partly sunny skies.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 inland.

On Friday, some showers and t’storms are possible, some with heavy rainfall. The timing is mainly in the morning, but a few more showers/storms are possible later in the day.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo