Brush fire danger for today and unseasonably cold temperatures “late” tonight — fire danger stays high the rest of the day, and we could see a widespread freeze by daybreak Thursday

A Fire Weather Warning until 8pm. The combination of very dry conditions and gusty winds will allow any fires to spread very quickly.

A Freeze Warning is in effect late tonight until 7AM Thursday. Protect your crops/plants now for the cold weather late tonight and early Thursday morning.

Today will be much cooler than yesterday with highs in the low 60s.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

Protect those crops/plants today so they’ll be prepared for the cold weather tonight. The temperatures in the map below are for about 6 feet off the ground. At ground level, temperatures will be colder. In some of the more sheltered valleys, temperatures could be in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow will be cooler-than-average again. After that cold start, temperatures will be rising into the low 60s in the afternoon.