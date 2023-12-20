Good morning. Many of the rivers in the area remain above flood stage, but they are all receding, which is good. What is also good is that our skies will remain dry today.

RIVERS

The Pawtuxet River remains is still in a major flood. The Woonasquatucket which was at one point seeing major flooding is now below flood stage. Minor to moderate flooding continues on the Blackstone, Wood and Pawcatuck Rivers.

The Pawtuxet River crested Tuesday afternoon and continues to fall….it should be down to moderate flooding by early Thursday morning.

This flooding on the Pawtuxet was historic, cresting at the second highest level on record for the river, passing the first flooding of March 2010.

TODAY

Lots of sunshine for us today. Temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning will rise into the low 40s this afternoon. Winds from the northwest 5-15mph.

TONIGHT

Cold night ahead under mainly clear skies. Late night lows will be in the upper 20s, colder in the usual cold spots.

TOMORROW

The dry weather continues for Thursday. A cold front arrives early in the morning, knocking the temperature down a bit. Highs will be in the upper 30s to around 40. With some fairly busy winds from the north, it’ll feel like the 20s and 30s in the afternoon.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

