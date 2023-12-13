Good morning! Weather-wise, we’re looking at another quiet day, fortunately. We do have a brief bout of cold air to deal with, then it’ll warming up a bit.

Somewhat ironically, today marks 16 years since the famed “December Debacle”. It’s one of those storms that has become almost as famous as the Blizzard of ’78. On December 13, 2007, the snow started falling in the afternoon, heavily at times, snarling traffic for those leaving school and work. A total of 8″ fell on the Providence area…not a blockbuster, but a storm with bad timing. Buses, filled with school children, were stuck on the roads for hours. Commuters faced the same nearly impassable roads, making their commute home hours instead of minutes. Fortunately, our weather looks quiet through the rest of the week.

Here’s a look back from six years ago on what has changed with the DOT since the December Debacle.

TODAY

Temperatures this morning will rising back through the 30s and hitting the low 40s this afternoon.

TONIGHT

It’s going to get colder tonight with temperatures dropping back through the 30s this evening with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.

The Geminid Meteors will be visible after 10PM…look to the east and bundle up!

TOMORROW

It’ll be noticeably colder tomorrow with afternoon highs in the upper 30s. It’ll feel a little colder, too, with a bit wind.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday’s colder weather will only be temporary. After a cold start Friday morning, afternoon highs will be above average, around 50.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

