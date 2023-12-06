Good morning! There may be some snow flakes flying today, but we’re not expecting any accumulation in Rhode Island. In Southeastern Massachusetts, especially the New Bedford area, may see a coating to an inch in spots.

FUN FACT: Over the last 20 years, the average first date of 1″ of snow is December 6th. While we have the chance for some snow showers today, the first inch of snow in the Providence area is highly unlikely. Last year the first inch of snow was December 11th and the year before was on Christmas Eve.

TODAY

Temperatures will remain cold today with the chance for snow showers through the morning, especially over eastern Massachusetts. Rhode Island may see some snow flakes, but the better chance will be over eastern Mass.

Hour by Hour // A close look at the upcoming conditions »

Light snow showers are expected mainly across Plymouth County, with snow showers in Bristol County, MA, perhaps into the East Bay of Rhode Island.

We’re not expecting big accumulations in our area, but a coating to an inch is possible in the New Bedford area. Some spots on the East Bay could see a coating, but that’s it.

TONIGHT

Skies will rapidly clear late afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 20s.

TOMORROW

We’ll stay pretty cold through Thursday with temps staring out in the 20s in the morning, only hitting the upper 30s in the afternoon. Average high for this time of year is 46.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday starts out quite cold, but the afternoon will be a little milder…more seasonable. Highs Friday will be in the mid 40s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

.