Good morning! We’re off to a really cold start this morning with temperatures in the 20s. It’ll be cold, again, through the day before a small warm up returns for the late week. We’re also approaching the end of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season….more on that below.

TODAY

Temperatures in the 20s this morning will only hit the upper 30s again today. However, the wind will make it feel even colder.

Although it won’t be as windy as yesterday (today’s winds 10-15mph), wind chills will stay in the 20s through the day.

TONIGHT

Cold and dry weather again tonight with very cold temperatures by dawn.

TOMORROW

After that cold start, we’ll be seeing more seasonable temperatures in the afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 40s (average high for this time of year is 48). Expect lots of sunshine on Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll be staying dry right into Friday morning, but we do have the chance for rain showers by late in the day on Friday and at night.

2023 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON

It was a very busy hurricane season. The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 to Nov 30. Twenty storms were strong enough to receive a name. A tropical system is given a name when the winds reach at least 39mph.

Only one storm came close to New England…that was Lee back in September. Minimal damage occurred from Lee here in the Northeast. Before making landfall in Atlantic Canada, Lee was an incredibly strong Category 5 storm for a short period of time.

The strongest and most impactful storm of the season in the United States was Idalia, which made landfall near the Big Bend of Florida in August. Idalia was a Category 3 storm at landfall with winds of 125mph.

The twenty named storms make this hurricane season the 4th most active in recorded history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The busiest season on record was 2020 when 30 storms were named. 2005 was the second busiest…that’s the year of Katrina. Twenty one storms were named in 2021.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

