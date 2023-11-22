WEATHER ALERT: Wind Advisory for the south coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Southeast winds could gust to 50mph. Some isolated power outages are possible.

Good morning! We’re off to a rainy and windy start on this Wednesday before Thanksgiving. If you can avoid traveling until the afternoon, do it, because driving will be tricky this morning.

TODAY

Hour by Hour // A close look at the upcoming conditions »

Southeasterly gusts up to 50mph are possible along the south coast, including the islands. Some isolated power outages and wind damage is possible there.

Expect rain to fall heavily at times this morning and the wind will be whipping the rain around making driving difficult at times.

TONIGHT

THANKSGIVING

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

.