Good morning! We’ve got another great day ahead of us with plenty of sun and mainly dry conditions.

TODAY

Patchy morning clouds will give way to sunshine. Temperatures will be rising through the 40s and 50s and into the upper 60s.

TONIGHT

We’ll have fairly quiet weather tonight with mainly clear skies and lows in the upper 40s.

TOMORROW

The nice weather continues for Thursday with sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

