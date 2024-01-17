Good morning! After yesterday’s 2 to 6″ of snowfall followed by sleet, freezing rain and rain, it got really cold and all of that moisture/slush refroze. Watch out for icy steps, walks, parking lots and roads this morning. Also, make sure you’re bundled up because it’s bitterly cold. Looking ahead, we have the chance for a little light snow on Friday!

| | WPRI School Closings and Delays

| | WPRI Flight Tracker

If you’re keeping score at home, TF Green Airport got 3.3″ Monday night and Tuesday, bringing the seasonal total to 9.0″. Keep in mind that last year we had 11.6″ the entire winter!

TODAY

Temperatures this morning are starting out in the teens, but with the winds, it’s feeling more like the single digits! We’ll have plenty of sunshine today, but we’re not really going to warm up…afternoon highs will be in the upper 20s to around 30.

Hour by Hour // A close look at the upcoming conditions »

The single digit wind chills this morning will only get into the teens this afternoon. Winds from the west 5-15mph.

Actual highs across the area will be in the mid to upper 20s with a westerly wind 5-15mph.

TONIGHT

Clear and cold again tonight with overnight temperatures a little colder.

TOMORROW

We’re looking at another cold day tomorrow with sunshine giving way to clouds by late in the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday will start out dry despite lots of clouds overhead. We’ll likely see some light snow develop in the afternoon. It’s not a blockbuster snowstorm, but it’ll be cold enough for the snow to stick on the roads.

We’re expecting 1-3″ of snow for the afternoon, evening and overnight Friday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo

T.J. Del Santo (tdelsanto@wpri.com) is the weekday morning and noon meteorologist for 12 News. Connect with him on Facebook and Twitter.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

.