Good morning! It’s a little chilly start to the day, but it’ll be a perfect September day….and it will continue through the end of the work week.

TODAY

Temperatures will climb back through the 50s (and 40s) and into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon.

Hour by Hour // A hourly look at the upcoming conditions »

It’ll be less breezy today as that storm from Monday (now in Eastern Canada) continues to lose its grip on us and high pressure builds into the Northeast. Hurricane Nigel will continue to move away from the United States, but we’ll see some higher waves tomorrow.

TONIGHT

Another chilly night with lows in the 50s again with the usual cool spots dropping down into the 40s.

TOMORROW

The beat goes on for Thursday. After a cool morning, we’ll have a mild afternoon with loads of sunshine.

THE WEEKEND

Our stretch of beautiful weather looks like it may come to an end on Saturday. It looks like an area of low pressure will be developing off the Southeast U.S. Coast and rain will be spreading northward into Southern New England. We are also watching that low for tropical development either a tropical or sub-tropical storm. In fact, the National Hurricane Center says there is a 30% chance of a tropical cyclone developing in this area.

Whether or not that low forms into a tropical system or not, we’re expecting some rain over the weekend. The timing of the rain is tricky right now, but some showers could begin by Saturday afternoon. Some heavy rainfall is possible, too, along with a pretty good easterly wind.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo