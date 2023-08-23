Good morning! If you enjoyed Tuesday’s weather, you’ll love what we’ll get today.

The comfortable conditions will stick around today with lots of sunshine…basically a carbon copy of Tuesday.

Clouds and showers out across the Great Lakes will stay away. We’ll have mainly sunny skies with the winds turning from the northeast to the southeast 5-10mph. It won’t be as breezy as it was on Tuesday.

ON THE BAY AND BEACHES

On the bay today, winds will be from the northeast becoming more southeast in the afternoon 5-10kts with waves of 1-2 feet.

On the beaches today, it’ll be chilly to start the day, but we’ll have plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 70s in the afternoon.

TONIGHT

TOMORROW

FRIDAY

We’ll have showers and t’storms around for at least the first half of the day on Friday. Some heavy rainfall is possible.

It looks like the most widespread of the rainfall will be in the morning, but some lingering showers are possible in the afternoon.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo