Good morning! After a chilly start in the 50s, we’ll have another comfortable day today with low humidity. It stays nice for Thursday before more showers arrive on Friday.

TODAY

Temperatures today will rise through the 50s and 60s this morning and into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine through the day and stay rain-free. Winds from the north early will turn more southeasterly during the afternoon 5-10mph.

Temperatures should top out in the mid to upper 70s everywhere today, including at the coast.

|| BEACH AND BOATING

At the beach today, we’ll have lots of sunshine with highs in the mid 70s. Safe sun time only about 20 minutes today because of the low-humidity air overhead.

On the bay, northerly winds early will become more southeasterly at 5-10mph. Waves will be small with unrestricted visibility.

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT

We’ll have partly cloudy skies with lows tonight becoming cool by late in the night, but not as chilly as just this last night.

TOMORROW

More sunshine for Thursday, but there will be a bit more in the way of clouds through the day. We’ll stay dry, however. You may notice the humidity creeping up a bit, but nothing oppressive.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday will feature some rain showers and t’storms. There could be a few around in the morning…

…but a better chance arrives in the afternoon, along with some t’storms. Any showers/storms on Friday could contain some heavy rainfall. Note….it won’t be raining all day. There will be many hours of rain-free weather.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo