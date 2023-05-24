Good morning! We’re a nice stretch of weather right now, and it looks like it will continue right through the end of the week. Keep your fingers crossed…it looks like the pleasant weather will continue through the weekend.

First things first….today will be nice with more hazy sunshine and highs around 70 this afternoon away from the south coast (60-65 there). It’ll be dry through most of the day, but some showers are possible this evening.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo