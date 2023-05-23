Good morning! We’ve got another very nice day ahead of us today with lots of sunshine (albeit hazy sun) and mild afternoon temperatures.

Hour by Hour // A look at upcoming hourly conditions

We’ll have more wildfire smoke in our skies, so we’ll see a milky sky at times through our Tuesday.

Tonight, temperatures will fall back through the 50s in the evening. Overnight lows will be around 45.

Wednesday looks good, too! We’ll have more sunshine with a southeast and southerly wind.

Highs in the Providence area will be around 70, but a little cooler at the south coast. The day looks mainly dry….

…but a strong cold front will be arriving in the evening, giving us the chance for some rain showers after 7PM.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo