A lot to cover…here are the 4 main weather topics for the next several days

FIRE WEATHER WARNING WEDNESDAY (BRUSH FIRE RISK) FROST/FREEZE LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT NO RAIN THROUGH FRIDAY 50-50 WEEKEND. RAIN SATURDAY, DRY SUNDAY

Very low relative humidity along with dry brush and gusty winds will allow any fires to spread quickly now through Wednesday. Please, no burning through Wednesday and be careful how you discard smoking materials.

FIRE WEATHER WARNING WEDNESDAY

FROM 8:00 AM TO 8:00 PM WEDNESDAY

We need rain. The next chance arrives on Saturday. The last appreciable rainfall was back on May 7th. For the month of May, we’re about an inch below average

A cold front will pass offshore well before dawn Wednesday. The air moving in behind this front will be much cooler and very dry next 24 hours

Afternoon highs on Wednesday will only be in the low 60s.

FROST AND FREEZE POTENTIAL LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT

It gets colder. Late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning at dawn, temperatures will plummet into the low to mid-30s. Some spots could be in the 20s Thursday morning. Those who have plants sensitive to a frost/freeze (including vegetable plants), cover them up or bring them indoors.